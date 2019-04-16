Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa man found guilty of killing college basketball player

A jury has convicted an Oskaloosa man of stabbing to death a college basketball player.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 11:48 AM

DAWSON, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted an Oskaloosa man of stabbing to death a college basketball player.

Mahaska County District Court records say 24-year-old Luke VanHemert was found guilty Monday of second-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for June 27.

VanHemert's lawyers had argued that he was defending himself when he killed 22-year-old William Penn player Marquis Todd during a fight after a car crash in March 2018. They said VanHemert should have been exempt from prosecution because of Iowa's "stand your ground" law. The law enacted in 2017 says a person doesn't have to retreat before using deadly force if he or she reasonably thinks his or her life is being threatened.

But the judge said that law didn't apply in VanHemert's case and ordered him to go on trial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking storm chances tonight and Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Getting your kids involved in finance

Image

Dr. Oz - Automate your meals

Image

Tracking Rain and Storms

Image

Local sports highlights from Monday

Image

Parklet project controversy

Image

Bringing in the bike lanes

Image

Millions in saving from highway cleanup program

Image

Stand against tax fraud

Image

Working around the outage

Image

Measles case in Iowa

Community Events