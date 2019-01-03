Iowa man found dead after Webster Co. shootout was from Wall Lake

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man killed after exchanging gunfire with officers in Webster County as a resident of Wall Lake.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the man as 45-year-old Matthew Hurley.
Hurley died Monday night after engaging in a gunfight while driving away from officers who had been called to a disturbance just outside Fort Dodge. Hurley's vehicle eventually stopped in a field, and he was found dead inside.
The officers who fired at Hurley were identified as Sgt. Aaron Schmidt, of the Iowa State Patrol, and deputy Chase Goodman, of the Calhoun County sheriff's office.
Investigators are still awaiting autopsy, toxicology and laboratory tests.
