Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Iowa man dies after crash in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County

Authorities say an Iowa man died after his car collided with another in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 8:22 AM

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa man died after his car collided with another in eastern Nebraska's Sarpy County.

The collision occurred a little before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 6 on the south side of Gretna. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says an eastbound car driven by 46-year-old Brian Bullington crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car being driven by 28-year-old Elizabeth Beckenhauer, of Ashland.

Beckenhauer was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says Bullington was flown to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he later died. He lived in Red Oak, Iowa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Summer's last hurrah is upon us as the summer season slowly comes to an end
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Click it or Ticket starts today

Image

New church launches in Rochester

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Celebrating the meaning of preserving

Image

Young volunteers come together in north Iowa

StormTeam 3: Tracking summer's last hurrah

Image

Weather Forecast 9/15

Image

Learning about water quality

Image

Tracking the Monarch butterfly's flight path

Image

Filling the boot for Easter Seals

Community Events