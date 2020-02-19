Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is charged with murder after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.
West Des Moines police say officers arrested 41-year-old Gowun Park on Wednesday.
The charges stem from the death Saturday of her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.
Court records say Park used zip ties to bind Nam's feet and hands to a chair, jammed clothing into his mouth and used duct tape to attach a towel over his head. Officers were called Saturday evening and found Nam on the floor.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Park is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
