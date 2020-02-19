Clear
Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

An Iowa woman is charged with murder after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 2:47 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is charged with murder after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

West Des Moines police say officers arrested 41-year-old Gowun Park on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the death Saturday of her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.

Court records say Park used zip ties to bind Nam's feet and hands to a chair, jammed clothing into his mouth and used duct tape to attach a towel over his head. Officers were called Saturday evening and found Nam on the floor.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Park is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

