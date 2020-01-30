Clear
Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking three teenagers

He paid the girls cash and methamphetamine in exchange for sex acts.

An Iowa man has been convicted of child sex trafficking, gun and drug charges.

Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Andrew Streb, of Hills, was found guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, and of other crimes.

His sentencing date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors say Streb trafficked three teenagers in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Iowa City from November 2018 to February 2019.

