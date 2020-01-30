An Iowa man has been convicted of child sex trafficking, gun and drug charges.
Federal prosecutors say 52-year-old Andrew Streb, of Hills, was found guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines of three counts of child sex trafficking, two counts of distributing methamphetamine to children, and of other crimes.
His sentencing date has not yet been set.
Prosecutors say Streb trafficked three teenagers in Cedar Rapids, Coralville and Iowa City from November 2018 to February 2019.
He paid the girls cash and methamphetamine in exchange for sex acts.
Related Content
- Iowa man convicted of sex trafficking three teenagers
- Minnesota man convicted of attempted child sex trafficking in Iowa
- Minnesota jury convicts five of sex trafficking
- Life in prison for Iowa sex trafficker
- Sex Trafficking Rumors
- Iowa man convicted of kidnapping and sex abuse
- Charles City man convicted of sex abuse
- Charles City man convicted of sex abuse
- Sex trafficking charges filed against five eastern Iowa men
- Ex-Iowa teacher convicted in student sex abuse case
Scroll for more content...