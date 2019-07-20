Iowa man charged with threatening to shoot children and police

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged after police say he threatened to shoot people in his home, including children, as well as police officers.
The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that 54-year-old Alan Dale Rieken was arrested Thursday evening at his home.
Police say he told others in his home, "I'm going to shoot some cops and then you."
Police say a woman attempted to intervene and was pushed to the ground without injury. Officers who arrived at the home say Rieken refused to comply with officers' orders and was eventually arrested. The officers took a handgun from his waistband.
He's charged with harassment, four counts of endangerment, one count of interference with official acts, one count of domestic abuse assault and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
