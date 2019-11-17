Clear

Iowa man charged with neglecting malnourished goats

A 26-year-old man is facing animal neglect charges after authorities found several malnourished and dead goats on his property in north-central Iowa.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 4:35 PM

NEW PROVIDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A 26-year-old man is facing animal neglect charges after authorities found several malnourished and dead goats on his property in north-central Iowa.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s department found two dead goats and a malnourished goat in an outdoor shed without bedding or food when they visited the man’s property on Oct. 30. A veterinarian determined that the malnourished goat needed to be euthanized because of its condition.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that authorities also found three dead goats on the property that had been dead for more than a week.

The man has been charged with three counts of animal neglect and three counts of failing to dispose of dead animals.

