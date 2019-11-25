Clear
Iowa man charged with death of girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter

An autopsy showed the girl had several blunt force injuries to her head and a kidney and had suffered fractures to her vertebrae and ribs.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 7:11 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged with murder 15 months after the death of his girlfriend’s child.

Woodbury County court records say Tayvon Davis is charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and multiple acts of child endangerment. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Davis, who is being held pending $1 million bail. He surrendered on Friday.

The records say Davis was living with his girlfriend from July 1 through Aug. 22 last year and frequently provided child care for her daughter. He took the little girl to a local hospital on Aug. 22, and she was transferred to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital. The records say she was 19 months old when she died on Aug. 25, 2018.

