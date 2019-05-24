GRAND RIVER, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly using a tractor to spear a county sheriff's car and push the vehicle more than 100 feet.
The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Decatur County Sheriff Ben Boswell and two deputies were called Thursday afternoon to a family dispute at a home near the tiny town of Grand River.
The first deputy who arrived was confronted by 54-year-old Gerry Greenland, who was driving a John Deere tractor outfitted with a front-end bale spear. Police say Greenland drove toward the patrol car but the deputy drove out of the way.
Greenland then drove toward the sheriff's car, piercing the driver-side door and pushing the car until finally stopping.
Deputies arrested Greenland on the attempted murder charge.
Boswell wasn't hurt.
It wasn't clear from online records if a Greenland has a lawyer who could comment on the incident.
Related Content
- Iowa man charged with attempted murder for alleged tractor attack on sheriff's car
- Eastern Iowa man charged with attempted murder in stabbing
- Attempted murder charge dropped against Rochester man
- North Iowa attempted murder trial is rescheduled
- Murder charge filed against northeast Iowa man
- Charges filed over tractor joyrides in north Iowa
- Man dies after tractor rollover in northeast Iowa
- Attempted murder charges in Humboldt County
- Attempted murder charges expected in Rochester shooting
- Attempted murder charge filed in Floyd County