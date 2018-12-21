Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa man charged in girl's starvation death reaches plea deal

A man charged with murder and other crimes in the starvation death of his 16-year-old adopted daughter has reached a plea deal with Iowa prosecutors.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 8:04 AM

ADEL, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with murder and other crimes in the starvation death of his 16-year-old adopted daughter has reached a plea deal with Iowa prosecutors.

Dallas County District Court records say a plea hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon for 43-year-old Marc Ray. He and his wife, 40-year-old Misty Bousman-Ray, already have pleaded not guilty in the May 2017 death of Sabrina Ray in their Perry home. Authorities say the girl weighed just 56 pounds when she died.

The records don't outline what his plea deal includes. The records don't show that Misty Bousman-Ray has reached any deal. Her trial is still scheduled to start Feb. 4 in Sioux City. The trial was moved to Woodbury County because of pretrial publicity in Dallas County.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A cold and cloudy morning with some sun returning this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Holiday budgeting tips

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

RPD purchase new K-9

Image

K9 in training

Image

Vandals strike cancer patients home

Image

Trooper injured, two arrested

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Community Events