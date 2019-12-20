Clear

﻿Iowa man charged in cold-case killing seeks to exclude evidence

An Iowa man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old high school student 40 years ago is seeking to exclude from his trial DNA evidence used to arrest him.

An Iowa man charged in the killing of an 18-year-old high school student 40 years ago is seeking to exclude from his trial DNA evidence used to arrest him.

The Des Moines Register reports that an attorney for 65-year-old Jerry Burns filed a motion this week to exclude DNA evidence police lifted from a straw Burns had discarded last year.

Attorney Leon Spies says in his motion that police didn't have a warrant to seize the tossed-out straw. Police arrested Burns last December for the stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko.

