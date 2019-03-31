Clear
Iowa man arrested in slayings of 2 people in Nebraska

DOUGLAS, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested in California on suspicion of fatally shooting the parents of his former live-in girlfriend at their home in southeast Nebraska.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 36-year-old Brindar Jangir was arrested Saturday near San Diego as he tried to re-enter the United States from Mexico. Jangir is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the March 23 homicides in Douglas, Nebraska.

Authorities say Jangir used a stolen shotgun to kill Randal and Annette Grimes.

The affidavit says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

