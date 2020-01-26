Iowa man arrested in Albert Lea on vehicular homicide warrant

A Dubuque man has been arrested in Minnesota on a vehicular homicide charge related to a fatal motorcycle crash in August.
The Telegraph Herald reports that 40-year-old Shannon Katka was recently arrested in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence.
Police say Katka was driving the motorcycle the night of Aug. 29 in Dubuque when he lost control on a highway entrance ramp and crashed.
His passenger, 43-year-old Shelly Brenke, was thrown from the bike and died at the scene. Police say Katka's blood alcohol level above the legal limit to drive at the time of the crash.
