Iowa man arrested after shooting at apartment, wounding dog

An Iowa man is facing an attempted murder charge after he fired shots into an occupied apartment and hit a dog in the crossfire. Des Moines Police said the 21-year-old gunman missed his intended target — a 19-year-old man — in the shooting.
The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital but wasn't expected to survive the shooting.
The gunfire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday at the Des Moines apartment complex. The suspect was arrested after a short foot pursuit. Witnesses told police that the suspect and the 19-year-old had an argument before the shooting.
