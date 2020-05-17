Iowa man arrested after Nebraska police chase that hit speeds of 130 mph

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man is facing several charges after fleeing from police in southeast Nebraska.
The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the chase reached speeds up to 130 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 75 Friday morning. The 55-year-old Council Bluffs man stopped briefly after deputies pulled him over around 11:40 a.m. before fleeing northbound.
The driver’s 2005 Ford Crown Victoria wound up in a ditch after he exited the highway without slowing down. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, fleeing to avoid arrest, reckless driving and several other charges.
