Man arrested after 12-year-old driving his car hits boy in NE Iowa

The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:53 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Iowa police say a Waterloo man has been arrested after a 12-year-old driving his car struck a 4-year-old boy on a bicycle.
Police say 34-year-old Jesse Azbill had given the 12-year-old boy permission to drive the vehicle, and Azbill was in it when the little boy was struck just before 1 p.m. Tuesday in Waterloo. The boy was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. His name and medical condition have not been released.

Jail records say Azbill remained in custody Thursday. He's charged with child endangerment causing injury and serious injury by vehicle. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police aren't certain of Azbill's relationship with the 12-year-old boy.

