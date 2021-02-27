Iowa loses Nunge to season-ending knee injury

OWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Jack Nunge will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee in the ninth-ranked Hawkeyes’ loss at No. 3 Michigan last Thursday.

School officials said the 6-foot-11 sophomore has a torn meniscus and is expected to undergo surgery next week. Nunge was averaging 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

This marks the second time Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in just over a year. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019.