Iowa looking to ease expense of higher education

Through Future Ready Iowa, students can receive scholarships through the state.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 10:27 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to a story in USA Today, a graduate of Purdue University is paying off his alma mater by having part of his wages paid directly to the school.  He pays about 8% of his salary each month, and he will be paying this for 9 years.

While traditional four-year universities are getting more expensive, many students are looking at trade schools, where their dollar can go much further.

It's a change that Mary Bloomingdale, financial aid director for North Iowa Community College, says she has been seeing.

"Any student that's purusing an education, higher ed, is becoming a wise consumer in looking for the best choice for them and what they can afford and, of course, a community college is a very good option for them.

Schools like NIACC work with students to get financial aid, either through federal sources or through the state of Iowa.

One of the newest programs being introduced is called Future Ready Iowa.  One scholarship they offer is called the Last Dollar Scholarship.  Students could have their entire tuition taken care of by the state, if they are majoring in a career field that qualifies.

You can visit the Future Ready Iowa website to see if your major qualifies for the scholarship.  The website is at https://www.futurereadyiowa.gov/college-list?title=NORTH+IOWA&field_college_programs_value=&field_geofield_distance%5Bdistance%5D=50&field_geofield_distance%5Bunit%5D=3959&field_geofield_distance%5Borigin%5D=

