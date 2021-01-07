Iowa lifting spectator limits on high school sports, other activities

DES MOINES, Iowa – The attendance limits for sports and recreational events, including high school-sponsored activities, will be lifted Friday in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation Thursday which adjusts current COVID-19 safety rules. Lifting the attendance limit is part of that but the proclamation still requires masks be worn in indoor public spaces where people cannot social distance for 15 minutes or longer.

Other public health measures have been extended until February 6.

To read the full proclamation, click here.