Clear

Iowa legislature back to work

After an 11 week pause, legislators are back in Des Moines, attempting to put a bow on the legislative year soon

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 2:16 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been roughly 11 weeks since the Iowa House and Senate last discussed business at the Capitol.

Now, the 2020 Legislative Session is back on.

The protocols of entering the state house have obviously changed, however. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and masks will be provided. In addition, meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least 6 ft. apart, and committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

Representative Sharon Steckman shared another change as lawmakers reconvene.

"Democrats have to caucus at the Wallace Building, so we have to walk a block down and caucus there."

On the first day back, a bill offering support for people with dyslexia passed out of the Education Committee, and is expected to head to the floor for debate. So what is left to get done in terms of legislation?

"I would like to see something done with the EMS bill, I'd like that to go forward."

One big focus among legislators currently is the budget, and the hope is to finish up the year in about two weeks.

"Looking at these bills they want to do, I don't know how that's going to work. It depends on how things move. Maybe we'll get in a better routine and things will run a little smoother after a day or two."

Over in the Senate, Senator Amanda Ragan tells KIMT that she is hoping issues like telehealth and childcare will be addressed, as well as restoring felon voter rights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 25870

Reported Deaths: 1097
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin8738633
Ramsey3189134
Stearns204714
Nobles15585
Anoka147073
Dakota138859
Washington67033
Olmsted65411
Kandiyohi5051
Rice4802
Scott4552
Clay43529
Mower3662
Wright3322
Todd3300
Sherburne2482
Carver2242
Benton1813
Steele1670
Blue Earth1480
Martin1325
Freeborn1300
St. Louis11814
Pine900
Nicollet8810
Winona8015
Watonwan780
Cottonwood770
Carlton750
Crow Wing754
Unassigned7411
Lyon711
Otter Tail710
Goodhue704
Chisago641
Polk612
Itasca5610
Dodge530
Chippewa511
Morrison480
Le Sueur461
Meeker450
Douglas440
Becker410
Jackson400
Murray390
McLeod370
Isanti350
Waseca270
Rock230
Mille Lacs221
Pennington210
Faribault200
Swift190
Wabasha180
Beltrami180
Brown172
Fillmore171
Sibley160
Norman140
Kanabec121
Marshall120
Cass122
Pipestone120
Wilkin113
Aitkin110
Wadena100
Pope90
Koochiching90
Big Stone80
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Yellow Medicine60
Redwood60
Renville50
Traverse40
Grant40
Red Lake40
Clearwater30
Hubbard30
Lac qui Parle30
Roseau30
Houston20
Stevens10
Lake10
Kittson10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 20264

Reported Deaths: 574
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk4406134
Woodbury281737
Black Hawk175946
Linn96779
Dallas92924
Buena Vista9181
Marshall90118
Johnson6169
Wapello60714
Muscatine56341
Crawford5422
Tama40828
Scott36810
Dubuque35121
Louisa34611
Pottawattamie29610
Sioux2900
Jasper26317
Wright1940
Washington1928
Warren1530
Plymouth1392
Allamakee1204
Story1181
Mahaska9712
Poweshiek918
Henry722
Bremer696
Boone670
Des Moines661
Clinton651
Clarke640
Taylor590
Guthrie533
Cedar491
Hamilton450
Benton441
Webster441
Monroe385
Shelby370
Jones370
Cherokee360
Marion340
Clayton343
Osceola340
Iowa330
Buchanan330
Jefferson330
Cerro Gordo301
Madison292
Lee280
Davis270
Fayette270
Dickinson270
Harrison260
Sac250
Lyon250
Monona250
Winneshiek240
Clay210
Grundy200
Mills200
Floyd191
Emmet190
Hardin190
Lucas191
Delaware191
Humboldt181
Butler171
Hancock160
Franklin150
Page140
Pocahontas140
Ida140
Keokuk140
Appanoose143
Audubon131
Jackson130
Greene130
Kossuth130
Carroll130
Chickasaw120
Cass120
Howard120
Winnebago110
Adair90
Union90
Van Buren90
Montgomery81
Adams70
Palo Alto70
Calhoun40
Fremont40
Ringgold40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Wayne10
Decatur10
Unassigned00
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
More sun today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NAACP Reacts to Charges in Floyd's Death Investigation

Image

Wheels of Justice begin to turn in George Floyd case

Image

Parade honors an Osage woman celebrating her 100th birthday

Image

Getting back into the swing of things

Image

Summer activities get underway

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

US Rep. Steve King ousted in Iowa Primary

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/3

Image

Iowa Legislature reconvenes

Image

Minnesota 3rd safest state to live

Community Events