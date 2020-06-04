Iowa legislature back to work

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's been roughly 11 weeks since the Iowa House and Senate last discussed business at the Capitol.

Now, the 2020 Legislative Session is back on.

The protocols of entering the state house have obviously changed, however. Temperatures will be checked at the door, and masks will be provided. In addition, meeting rules have been established to allow lawmakers to be at least 6 ft. apart, and committee meetings and floor debates will be streamed on the internet.

Representative Sharon Steckman shared another change as lawmakers reconvene.

"Democrats have to caucus at the Wallace Building, so we have to walk a block down and caucus there."

On the first day back, a bill offering support for people with dyslexia passed out of the Education Committee, and is expected to head to the floor for debate. So what is left to get done in terms of legislation?

"I would like to see something done with the EMS bill, I'd like that to go forward."

One big focus among legislators currently is the budget, and the hope is to finish up the year in about two weeks.

"Looking at these bills they want to do, I don't know how that's going to work. It depends on how things move. Maybe we'll get in a better routine and things will run a little smoother after a day or two."

Over in the Senate, Senator Amanda Ragan tells KIMT that she is hoping issues like telehealth and childcare will be addressed, as well as restoring felon voter rights.