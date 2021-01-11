Iowa legislative session begins Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - With a lot of work ahead of them, Iowa's legislators are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work this week as they reconvene at the Capitol Building for the 89th General Assembly.

The biggest issue is the pandemic, and how they can help people and small businesses who have been severely impacted by it. The Senate is also expected to take up broadband access and childcare access this session, as well as education.

While things are different this year, State Senator Amanda Ragan is confident that the work of the people can be accomplished.

"There will be a lot of structural changes that will make it different, but we want to make sure people still have access to us, whether it's through email or phones or any way they can make a contact. We still want to be very accessible."

Although the nation remains deeply divided along political battle lines, Ragan is optimistic that common ground can be found by legislators in Des Moines.

"Whether it was back in health care, or whether it was with education, when you come to the table and you bring all the ideas together, I really think you get a quality piece of education that way. I think you can see that in past legislation, and hopefully we can work forward and do the same thing the next session."

Because of concerns regarding COVID-19, Ragan tells me that committee work will be done in the Senate chamber, and there will be limited space. In addition, masks are not required at the Capitol, clerks will not be on the Senate and House floors, and there will be fewer pages this year.

Another issue looking to be discussed this year in marijuana reform. State Representative Sharon Steckman has signed on as a supporter of such reform, joining a list that ranges from city council members to state senators.