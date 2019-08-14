Clear

Iowa lawmakers tour Mason City renewable energy facilities

The lawmakers from districts across the state joined Rep. Sharon Steckman on a tour of Golden Grain Energy and REG.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - A bipartisan group of state lawmakers toured two renewable fuel plants in Mason City.  They want to better understand how to help this industry thrive and better fuel Iowa's economy.

Four of the group were part of the Iowa Future Caucus.  They are a caucus of lawmakers under 40-years-old who want to work together, regardless of party affiliation, to address issues of the future.

The lawmakers toured Golden Grain Energy and Renewable Energy Group, where the staff explained the processes for making ethanol and biodiesel.  They also explained how the state can make a better business environment for alternative fuel producers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a quick cool down before another warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Community Pool coming to Byron

Image

Lawmakers tour renewable fuel plants

Image

Church Growing and Giving Away Produce

Image

Student Makes Threat Against Albert Lea High School

Image

NIACC athlete describes saving man at campus pond

Image

Rochester holds local mission trip

Image

Connectabilities summer camp helps defy disabilities

Image

Bethel Lutheran Church organizes Rochester Mission Trip

Image

Drowning man saved by NIACC Students

Image

Tracking A Fall-Like Feeling Wednesday

Community Events