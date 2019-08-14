Iowa lawmakers tour Mason City renewable energy facilities

MASON CITY, Iowa - A bipartisan group of state lawmakers toured two renewable fuel plants in Mason City. They want to better understand how to help this industry thrive and better fuel Iowa's economy.

Four of the group were part of the Iowa Future Caucus. They are a caucus of lawmakers under 40-years-old who want to work together, regardless of party affiliation, to address issues of the future.

The lawmakers toured Golden Grain Energy and Renewable Energy Group, where the staff explained the processes for making ethanol and biodiesel. They also explained how the state can make a better business environment for alternative fuel producers.