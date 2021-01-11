Iowa lawmakers convene with last week's Capitol riot as a backdrop

DES MOINES, Iowa - The start of the Iowa legislative session comes less than a week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. It's a fact some lawmakers, staff and more are keeping in mind.

"The occurrence at the U.S. Capitol, that's definitely heightened some of our awareness and things that we're looking at," said Sgt. Alex Dinkla, with the Iowa State Patrol.

The ISP monitors the Iowa State Capitol complex. During the legislative session and beyond, Dinkla said large gatherings aren't uncommon. But it could be a little different starting this year.

"Moving forward we're going to probably have many people that are going to try and attend our state Capitol," Dinkla said.

That's something ISP is prepared for. Dinkla said in years past, people organizing gatherings at the statehouse have reached out to the Iowa State Patrol. But with Wednesday's scene at the U.S. Capitol in mind, the ISP is staying vigilant ahead of time.

"We have many people and many resources that are out there just looking and monitoring the different climate that may be out there and things that are happening," Dinkla said.

State lawmakers told KCCI they're not afraid of returning to the statehouse on Monday.

"The Iowa State Capitol has consistently and constantly been a place of respect and the exchanging of ideas," said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann.

"I have faith in the people who protect the Iowa State Capitol that we will be safe and that violence won't come to the Iowa State Capitol," said Rep. Jennifer Konfrst.

Both sides of the aisle agree: Iowans have a right to voice their opinions. But they stress the need for peace.

"If you can be powerful and be diplomatic and be peaceful, that's the ultimate goal that we want to make sure that we have," Dinkla said.

