Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa lawmakers begin 2020 session, name Grassley new House speaker

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley talks with poses for a photo with his grandfather U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, after taking the oath of office during the opening day of the Iowa Legislature, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. AP photo

Linda Upmeyer, speaker since 2016, has stepped down from the leadership position but will complete her current term through the end of this year.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 1:17 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Iowa lawmakers have convened the 2020 legislative session with the House voting to name Republican Rep. Pat Grassley the new House speaker.

With his family including his grandparents U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Barbara Grassley looking on, Pat Grassley was elected by voice vote and took the oath of office to take the speaker’s chair.

He says workforce issues should be the top priority and that includes finding ways for working families to have access to childcare and make it affordable. Rep.

Linda Upmeyer, speaker since 2016, has stepped down from the leadership position but will complete her current term through the end of this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 14°
Snow chances through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Salvation army Head to Toes Campaign

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Outlining our snow chances through the week

Image

Sean Weather 1/12

Image

Ice fishing for Ducks Unlimited

Image

North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Image

Technovation program kick off

Image

Playing outdoors; curling like it's meant to be played

Image

Making Rochester community more dementia friendly

Community Events