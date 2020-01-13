Iowa lawmakers begin 2020 session, name Grassley new House speaker

Iowa lawmakers have convened the 2020 legislative session with the House voting to name Republican Rep. Pat Grassley the new House speaker.

With his family including his grandparents U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley and Barbara Grassley looking on, Pat Grassley was elected by voice vote and took the oath of office to take the speaker’s chair.

He says workforce issues should be the top priority and that includes finding ways for working families to have access to childcare and make it affordable. Rep.

Linda Upmeyer, speaker since 2016, has stepped down from the leadership position but will complete her current term through the end of this year.