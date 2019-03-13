Clear
Iowa lawmakers approve gun rights constitutional amendment

The Iowa Legislature has again passed a resolution that would add the U.S. Constitution's gun protections by amendment to the state constitution.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 8:02 PM

Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature voted Wednesday to approve a resolution to amend the state constitution to declare that the "right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." The amendment requires any gun restrictions must be subject to "strict scrutiny," the highest standard of judicial review.

Critics warned that would mean gun safety laws are more likely to be challenged and possibly overturned in court.

The constitutional amendment similar to those passed in Louisiana, Missouri and Alabama must be passed again before it can be put to a statewide vote in 2022.

It originally was to be voted on next year after Republicans pushed it through last year but a publishing mistake by Secretary of State Paul Pate meant lawmakers had to start the process over again.

