Iowa lawmakers adjourn session, leave many bills unfinished

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 6:39 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa lawmakers have ended the 2019 legislative session.

Legislators adjourned the session Saturday that was highlighted by the passage of bills that authorize farmers to grow hemp, gamblers to bet on sports and a requirement that local governments publicize and get a supermajority vote on property tax increases.

To become law those measures still need the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who saw some of her own priorities pass but others get left for another day.

Reynolds received approval for her priority measure to establish a mental health care system for children but could not get senators to pass a constitutional amendment that would restore voting rights to felons.

The 2019 session ended nearly a week earlier than scheduled with bills on gun rights, abortion, animal abuse penalties, traffic cameras, Medicaid work requirements, judge selection and solar energy fees left unfinished.

