Iowa lawmaker details priorities for next legislative session

MASON CITY, Iowa - Iowa lawmakers are already looking ahead to January, considering the issues they would like to tackle.

Right now, Iowa state government is largely under Republican control and Democrats are hoping to pick up some more legislative seats and level the playing field.

All seats in the Iowa house are up for reelection and half the senate seats are up for grabs as well.

Representative Sharon Steckman says she hopes democrats can turn the Iowa house into a Democratic majority, giving them more of an opportunity for bipartisan legislation.

Steckman states one of her priorities will be to get COVID-19 under control. One Republican voter spoke to KIMT News 3 at the polls says the state has done a good job handling the pandemic.

"Iowa needs to have a good look at what we're doing and make sure it's the right thing and see what we can do better," said Steckman.

"The state needs to go on. We can't fail. We need to progress and we've got to keep going or we're going to stop," said Mason City resident William Wheeler.

Steckman wants to make sure schools are well-funded this next year, not only to provide the best education but to keep COVID-19 from spiking in schools.