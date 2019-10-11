CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa lawmaker has been charged again with drunken driving.
Cherokee County court records say 60-year-old Scott Ourth was arrested Saturday night in Cherokee after he failed breath tests and other field sobriety tests. He'd been pulled over for driving without turning on his pickup truck's headlights.
Ourth, from Ackworth, is a Democrat who represents District 26 in the Iowa House. He was first elected in 2012.
Wapello County court records say Ourth pleaded guilty in 2000 to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and served seven days in jail.
He's released a statement in which he acknowledges making "a terrible mistake" of driving Saturday after an evening out with friends and says he's "profoundly embarrassed" by his actions.
Related Content
- Iowa lawmaker charged with drunk driving says he's embarrassed
- Iowa councilman says his OWI arrest 'an embarrassment' to city
- Iowa lawmakers targeting telemarketers
- Experts suggest lowering drunk driving legal limit
- Teacher pleads not guilty to drunk driving
- Hancock County teacher sentenced for drunk driving
- Iowa lawmaker gets probation for drunken driving, gun violation
- North Iowa firefighter accused of drunk driving while on emergency call
- Police see spike in drunk driving on St. Patrick's Day
- New drunk driving law targeting first-time offenders