Clear

Iowa lawmaker charged with drunk driving says he's embarrassed

He'd been pulled over for driving without turning on his pickup truck's headlights.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 9:37 AM

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa lawmaker has been charged again with drunken driving.

Cherokee County court records say 60-year-old Scott Ourth was arrested Saturday night in Cherokee after he failed breath tests and other field sobriety tests. He'd been pulled over for driving without turning on his pickup truck's headlights.

Ourth, from Ackworth, is a Democrat who represents District 26 in the Iowa House. He was first elected in 2012.

Wapello County court records say Ourth pleaded guilty in 2000 to operating while intoxicated, second offense, and served seven days in jail.

He's released a statement in which he acknowledges making "a terrible mistake" of driving Saturday after an evening out with friends and says he's "profoundly embarrassed" by his actions.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events