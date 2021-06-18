Iowa law enforcement expressing support of new 'Back the Blue' law

MASON CITY, Iowa - A controversial pro-police bill is now law in Iowa.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 342, also known as the 'Back the Blue' bill, at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in Johnston on Thursday. Under the new law, rioting becomes a felony instead of a misdemeanor, and anyone who is convicted of unlawful assembly in Iowa could face up to two years in prison. In addition, there are stricter penalties for protesters who block roads and highways. It also makes it more difficult to sue law enforcement officers for most on-duty actions.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals supports the law, and the state's affirmation of support for law enforcement.

"We know that we're supported, it was just nice that the state passed this law, good or bad. I think it's a more positive message they're trying to send instead of a negative."

While he supports people exercising their first amendment rights, he notes that blocking roads and resorting to violence is not the answer.

"I think most of us in law enforcement agree that protesting is OK to do, but just do it lawfully."

Nearly all Democrats in the legislature voted against the bill, arguing that the penalties were too harsh, and that GOP leaders turned their backs on racial justice efforts.