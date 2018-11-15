Clear

Iowa law enforcement academy building evacuated over gas buildup

Officials say nearly 60 people with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning were sent to hospitals after a building was evacuated at the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in suburban Des Moines.

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 10:08 AM

City of Johnston firefighters and medics responded Thursday morning to the academy, which sits inside Camp Dodge. City spokeswoman Janet Wilwerding says 56 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. A Camp Dodge spokesman, Lt. Col. Michael Wunn, says none of the people hospitalized was in serious condition.

Academy officials didn't immediately return messages left by The Associated Press.

Snow returns tonight and for Friday.
