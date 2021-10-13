Iowa launching $3.8 million opioid treatment program

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State of Iowa is using opioid settlement money to create a new statewide treatment program with University of Iowa Health Care.

$3.8 million of Iowa’s $4.6 million settlement with McKinsey & Co. will support UI addition specialists training physicians and other healthcare providers across the state on how to treat opioid addiction using Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT), in addition to providing consultation and treatment for complex addiction cases. Iowa sued McKinsey for contributing to the opioid crisis by promoting marketing schemes and consulting services to opioid manufacturers, including OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, for over a decade.

“From the beginning of our efforts to hold opioid makers and others accountable, my goal has always been to help Iowans who were victims of the opioid epidemic,” says Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. “This first settlement is kick-starting these efforts.”

MAT uses the drugs buprenorphine or methadone as medications for addiction and withdrawal. But to prescribe buprenorphine or methadone, many physicians and healthcare providers need specialized training. There are currently just 108 MAT-trained providers in Iowa, making it difficult for many Iowans with opioid use disorders to quickly find local treatment.

Officials say lack of access to such treatment had a devastating effect during the pandemic; the number of opioid-related deaths in Iowa increased nearly 36% in 2020, which was largely fueled by the additional stress and isolation many Iowans experienced this past year.

“A comprehensive, statewide MAT system of education and care will directly benefit the many Iowans struggling with opioid addiction,” says Gerard Clancy, MD, a professor of psychiatry and Senior Associate Dean for External Affairs at UI Carver College of Medicine. “A number of cities and states have successfully reduced opioid-related deaths by increasing access to MAT, and we plan to replicate this success here in Iowa.”

Iowans seeking help with mental health issues and drug or alcohol abuse can find a list of MAT providers, counselors, and other treatment options via a free program called “Your Life Iowa.” Visit yourlifeiowa.org, call 855-581-8111, or text 855-895-8398.