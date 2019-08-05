Iowa kids show off animals at All Iowa Showdown

BRITT, Iowa - A week after the Hancock County District Fair, people packed the fairgrounds for the 3rd annual All Iowa Showdown.

Kids from all 99 Iowa counties spent today showing sheep, goats, cows and pigs, both for breeding and for market. In order to participate, they would have to win at their respective county fair, and then participate in their respective regional showdown. There are 10 such regions in the state.

Dr. Jeff Holmes is a vet that has experience with farm animals, with his kids raising animals when they were younger; now, he's helping kids and their families with theirs. He believes the showdown is a great way to get more kids to participate.

"I think what we're really trying to do is not only increase the numbers at our county fairs, but increase the quality. I think we're really trying to show these kids that if you put some work time and effort into it, that you can be rewarded for it. I've seen it at a lot of district shows in this area and county fairs in this area."

With some contestants going on to compete at the State Fair in Des Moines, he says Sunday's event can give kids an example of what to expect at the fair.

"The competition here is probably as good as you're going to see in the state of Iowa due to all the species. It's also kind of a building point for them to look at where they rank, so when they go to the state fair, they have a pretty good handle on what's expected."

The winner of each round won cash and prizes, including a commemorative belt buckle.

The Iowa State Fair kicks off this Thursday.