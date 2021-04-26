Iowa keeps all 4 Congressional seats, despite slow population growth

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa continued to see slow population growth in 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday with the state population growing 4.7% in the last decade to 3.19 million people.

While the state held on to all four congressional districts, the muted population trend could mean the loss of one of those U.S. House seats in the future. The latest figures in Iowa reflect a century of typically slow growth, and later data likely will show a shift from rural areas to the state’s largest cities has continued.

The Census data enables states to determine the number of congressional seats they’ll have for the next decade but officials will need to wait for more detailed data to redraw congressional and legislative