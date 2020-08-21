Iowa issued over 33,000 speeding tickets in July

DES MOINES, Iowa – A five-state crackdown on speeding in July resulted in more than 33,000 tickets and 1,264 impaired drivers removed from the road.

Iowa, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska teamed up on the effort. Iowa State Patrol troopers alone issued 7,809 speeding citations, 114 impaired driving and 686 seat belt citations. The State Patrol says it has seen a 113 percent increase in speeding tickets for vehicles going over 100 miles per hour and a 72 percent rise in tickets for speeding 25 miles per hour or more over the posted limit.

“These traffic trends are alarming and unprecedented,” says Iowa State Patrol Colonel Nathan Fulk. “High speeds are not only making our Iowa roadways less safe on a daily basis for all of us, but speeding is one of the leading contributing factors in fatality crashes. We need motorists to understand that this type of driving behavior is not the new normal.”

In 2018, theses five states saw 683 speed-related deaths or 28 percent of those killed in regional traffic crashes.