IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An audit has found that the Iowa Department of Public Safety issued more than 5,800 licenses to private security workers over a two-year period without conducting required background checks.
The failure means the agency may have given credentials to some individuals with disqualifying criminal or personal histories to work as private investigators, security guards and bail bondsmen. The situation was discovered after one such individual applied for a gun permit in Linn County.
The audit largely blames the problems on the actions of a former department clerk, Joseph Sheehan Jr., who was fired last November.
The report by State Auditor Rob Sand's office says that, a year after the department discovered the problems, hundreds of licenses have still yet to be reviewed to determine whether they are valid.
Applicants are required to have no prior convictions for serious crimes and no history of alcohol and drug abuse, mental illness or violence.
Related Content
- Iowa issued 5,800 security IDs without background checks
- Trump approves of improved background checks
- Minnesota House panel approves gun sale background checks
- President Trump says he wants background checks, also reassures NRA
- Man arrested in "security issue" at Mercy - North Iowa
- Northwood-Kensett teacher's past drug charge didn't show up in background check
- Northeast Iowa woman sentenced for check forgery
- Trial set in North Iowa check forgery
- Iowa audit: Ex-school official issued $217K in checks to herself
- Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution