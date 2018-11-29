Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Iowa inmates who want their porn back sue state

The 58 inmates at the Fort Dodge prison are seeking $25,000 each in damages.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 7:55 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Nearly 60 Iowa inmates who want their porn back are suing the state of Iowa.

The 58 inmates at the Fort Dodge prison are seeking $25,000 each in damages. Their lawsuit blames the ban on "religious tyrants" who have no regard for the U.S. Constitution or Declaration of Independence.

The federal lawsuit was filed in Des Moines before a new law that took effect Nov. 14 shut down designated "pornography reading rooms" in Iowa's prisons. The law says Corrections Department funds can't be used to distribute or make available to inmates any commercially published information or material that is sexually explicit or features nudity.

The law reverses a policy in place since a 1988 federal court decision that the state's prison rules on pornography were unconstitutionally vague.

Corrections spokesman Cord Overton says state prisoners were advised in July that the changes would take effect in mid-November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
A slippery morning commute, but no snow for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Rezoning concerns

Image

Convention & visitor authority

Image

Salting responsibly

Image

Living snow fence

Image

Transportation survey

Image

Las Palmas owes employees

Image

Steam tunnel being removed

Image

New Citizens Alert Service

Image

Home Alone Presentation

Community Events