DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state board has approved a measure that expands the number of medical conditions that can legally be treated by medical marijuana in Iowa, but rejected several other conditions.
The Des Moines Register reports that the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board voted Friday to allow those with chronic pain to have legal access to medical marijuana. The condition joins others already allowed, including seizures, Crohn's disease, AIDS, Lou Gehrig's disease and Parkinson's disease.
But the board denied allowing generalized anxiety disorder and opioid dependency as qualifying conditions. The board also voted to delay a decision on allowing post-traumatic stress disorder to be a qualifying condition until its November meeting.
Friday's meeting was the first since Gov. Kim Reynolds vetoed an expansion of Iowa's medical marijuana program in May.
Related Content
- Iowa includes chronic pain as condition for legal marijuana
- Study looks at chronic pain in runners
- Living with back pain: 'It's a chronic issue'
- Deer in 24 states, including Iowa and Minnesota, infected with chronic wasting disease
- Klobuchar says she favors legalizing recreational marijuana
- Potato chip recall includes Iowa and Minnesota
- Rural north Iowa hospital adds pain management services
- Iowa Senate considering more potent medical marijuana
- Emotion running high in Minnesota debate on legalizing marijuana
- New bills would legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota