Iowa hospitalizations at new high as virus spreads broadly

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Record numbers of people are being treated in Iowa hospitals for the coronavirus as the illness spreads across the state.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus increased to 561 on Monday, and a 14-county area of southeast Iowa reported record hospital admissions, patients in hospitals and patients in intensive care units.

Iowa had 677 new confirmed cases Monday and two additional deaths for a total of 1,636.

Weekend numbers continued last week’s high new case numbers and deaths.

The state posted more than 3,000 new confirmed cases Saturday and Sunday and 17 additional deaths.