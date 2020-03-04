IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Tournament looking for its first conference championship since 2015.
The tournament is Saturday and Sunday at Rutgers.
The Hawkeyes made it through the regular season undefeated, with 10 of their 13 dual-meet wins against nationally ranked teams.
All 10 of their wrestlers enter the conference tournament seeded in the top three in their classes: 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are seeded No. 1.
Iowa finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State in last season’s conference meet.
Related Content
- Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet
- Hawkeyes end Big Ten regular season with another loss
- Iowa keeps Big Ten perfect, rallies 79-72 over Cincinnati
- Iowa rolls past Minnesota 72-52 in Big Ten home opener
- RCTC wrestlers hope for big season
- Hawkeye Pemsl gets Big Ten waiver
- RCTC men's basketball hopes to do big things this season
- Big Ten commissioner sees 'storm clouds' over college sports
- Gustafrson named Big Ten player of the year again
- Iowa's defense dominates in shutout win at Northwestern (with photos)
Scroll for more content...