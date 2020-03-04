Clear
Iowa hoping season dominance carries over to Big Ten meet

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, Iowa's Spencer Lee, left, celebrates his win over Virginia's Jack Mueller (not shown) in their 125-pound match in the finals of the NCAA wrestling championships in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 1:54 PM
Updated: Mar 4, 2020 1:55 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Tournament looking for its first conference championship since 2015.

The tournament is Saturday and Sunday at Rutgers.

The Hawkeyes made it through the regular season undefeated, with 10 of their 13 dual-meet wins against nationally ranked teams.

All 10 of their wrestlers enter the conference tournament seeded in the top three in their classes: 125-pounder Spencer Lee and 174-pounder Michael Kemerer are seeded No. 1.

Iowa finished third behind Penn State and Ohio State in last season’s conference meet.

