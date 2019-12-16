Iowa home with Confederate, Nazi displays gets vandalized

Vandals have defaced the artwork and property of an Iowa man who displayed paintings of Confederate flags and swastikas in his front yard.

The Des Moines Register says the vandal or vandals scrawled the words “Nazi scum” on a trailer and the pickup parked at William Stark's house in Des Moines and spray-painted over several of the wooden pallets in his yard on which he had painted the Confederate battle flag.

The vandalism was discovered Wednesday.

Stark told the newspaper for a story earlier last week that he isn't a racist or white supremacist and would paint any flag, if asked.