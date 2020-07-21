Iowa hits 800 coronavirus deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – 800 people have now died of COVID-19 in Iowa.

As of 11 am Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 39,424, an increase of 507 from Tuesday. The state is reporting 28,335 of those cases have recovered.

For local counties:

Cerro Gordo – 453 cases, up 18

Worth – 46 cases, up 5

Winnebago – 60 cases, up 2

Hancock – 84 cases, up 7

Floyd – 94 cases, unchanged

Mitchell – 68 cases, up 1

Howard – 42 cases, unchanged

Wright – 417 cases, up 1

Winneshiek – 58 cases, up 1 with one additional death

Chickasaw – 41 cases, up 1

Kossuth – 71 cases, up 3

Butler – 84 cases, up 3

Franklin – 145 cases, up 1 with one additional death

