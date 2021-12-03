Clear

Iowa high school player arrested for post-game attack

17-year-old basketball player accused of sucker punches during handshake line.

Posted: Dec 3, 2021 11:34 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CARLISLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an Iowa high school basketball player has been arrested following an apparent assault on an opposing player at the end of a game as the two teams lined up to shake hands.

The attack reportedly followed a boys' high school basketball game between Nevada High School and Carlisle High School in Carlisle's gym Tuesday night. A video that has been viewed millions of times on Twitter shows a Carlisle player repeatedly punch a Nevada player who had his hand extended for a handshake.

The Nevada player suffered a concussion and required stitches for a cut to his mouth. The 17-year-old Carlisle player faces a felony charge of willful injury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 921249

Reported Deaths: 9678
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1797812046
Ramsey744701052
Dakota68081589
Anoka64523585
Washington40846364
Stearns33805283
St. Louis29764413
Scott26116187
Wright26105223
Olmsted22502130
Sherburne19117128
Carver1677569
Clay12183107
Blue Earth1154270
Rice11505139
Crow Wing11275124
Chisago999580
Kandiyohi9861108
Otter Tail9860129
Benton9098126
Beltrami819598
Goodhue816899
Douglas7929101
Itasca777299
Mower736349
McLeod718284
Winona711658
Isanti704785
Steele689234
Morrison675380
Becker630474
Polk606187
Freeborn564847
Carlton549875
Mille Lacs535179
Lyon530961
Nobles526954
Nicollet525661
Pine517943
Cass503253
Todd494143
Brown471760
Le Sueur460534
Meeker435459
Martin388244
Wabasha377410
Waseca375933
Dodge364312
Hubbard356049
Roseau318631
Fillmore307415
Wadena304740
Redwood282145
Houston272417
Renville269851
Faribault259435
Sibley254417
Pennington253430
Kanabec251837
Cottonwood231232
Aitkin223751
Chippewa221242
Pope209410
Watonwan200021
Yellow Medicine189223
Rock178229
Koochiching177825
Swift173423
Stevens169311
Jackson161716
Clearwater158721
Marshall154222
Murray152711
Pipestone150529
Lake133624
Lac qui Parle123525
Wilkin121516
Mahnomen106414
Norman10569
Grant101810
Big Stone9555
Lincoln8885
Kittson73623
Red Lake71610
Traverse6076
Unassigned569124
Lake of the Woods5265
Cook3131

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 527597

Reported Deaths: 7379
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk81677809
Linn32838430
Scott27126295
Black Hawk22334382
Woodbury20736263
Johnson20150108
Dubuque18996243
Pottawattamie16215214
Dallas15573115
Story1398059
Warren8637107
Cerro Gordo8141125
Clinton7928115
Webster7419124
Des Moines7153106
Marshall675494
Muscatine6717117
Wapello6546145
Jasper630591
Sioux622477
Lee5977106
Marion567697
Buena Vista503449
Plymouth493388
Henry427155
Benton414760
Jones413564
Bremer403873
Boone397042
Washington395464
Carroll373355
Mahaska372366
Crawford355647
Jackson324047
Dickinson317555
Buchanan312743
Delaware303255
Clay297636
Kossuth293477
Fayette290356
Hardin289253
Tama282878
Page276133
Wright270050
Cedar269527
Winneshiek267744
Hamilton262757
Floyd261049
Clayton252360
Poweshiek242043
Harrison240979
Madison237425
Butler237346
Cass235667
Iowa234336
Jefferson228544
Mills225330
Hancock222840
Winnebago222339
Cherokee217347
Appanoose210157
Lyon209842
Allamakee209456
Calhoun199519
Shelby199542
Union197141
Unassigned18890
Humboldt188231
Franklin188031
Grundy186137
Chickasaw184522
Mitchell184343
Emmet180146
Louisa178653
Sac175626
Guthrie169338
Clarke163629
Montgomery163146
Keokuk152639
Palo Alto152332
Howard150624
Monroe144340
Ida134141
Greene128818
Davis126825
Lucas126127
Monona124940
Worth12309
Pocahontas122125
Adair118239
Osceola105718
Decatur104813
Taylor100914
Fremont98913
Van Buren95922
Wayne86125
Ringgold78429
Audubon77617
Adams5869
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking snow for next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 12/3

Image

Minnesotan officers spreading holiday cheer

Image

Omicron variant discovered in Minnesota

Image

"Shop with a Cop" on Saturday

Image

Austin Councilman Oballa Oballa reacts to anti Ethiopian protests

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (12/2/21)

Image

Cause for concern, not panic: experts share what you need to know about the Omicron variant

Image

Austin city councilor Oballa Oballa speaks on crisis in Ethiopia

Image

Minnesota's first omicron case is confirmed

Image

Austin city councilor shares experience meeting President Biden

Community Events