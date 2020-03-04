Clear

Iowa high school graduation rate hit record high last year

The Iowa Education Department says the class of 2019 figure was up two-tenths of a percentage point from the 91.4% in the class of 2018.

Posted: Mar 4, 2020 10:37 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say Iowa’s high school graduation rate climbed to a record high of 91.6% in the 2018-19 school year.

The Iowa Education Department says the class of 2019 figure was up two-tenths of a percentage point from the 91.4% in the class of 2018.

For more Iowa news, click here. 

Since 2011, Iowa’s four-year graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points overall, with gains in nearly every student demographic group.

For example, graduation rates for Hispanic students have climbed by 9.3 percentage points and the rates for African American students have gone up 8.4 percentage points. Iowa's rates typically are among the nation's highest high school graduation rates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Warmer weather is sticking around
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC Bond passes in special election

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend

Image

New Mason City thowing record

Image

Super Tuesday basketball

Image

Voters approve funding for NIACC

Image

Grizzlies' Hart signs tender with Bruins

Image

Bernie supports rally in St. Paul

Image

Republican concerns on Super Tuesday

Image

Snow possible into Wednesday

Community Events