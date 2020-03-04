DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say Iowa’s high school graduation rate climbed to a record high of 91.6% in the 2018-19 school year.
The Iowa Education Department says the class of 2019 figure was up two-tenths of a percentage point from the 91.4% in the class of 2018.
For more Iowa news, click here.
Since 2011, Iowa’s four-year graduation rate has increased 3.3 percentage points overall, with gains in nearly every student demographic group.
For example, graduation rates for Hispanic students have climbed by 9.3 percentage points and the rates for African American students have gone up 8.4 percentage points. Iowa's rates typically are among the nation's highest high school graduation rates.
Related Content
- Iowa high school graduation rate hit record high last year
- Byron High School hits 100-percent graduation rate
- US stocks hit new record highs
- Rochester Public Schools release 2017 high school graduation rates: 'Can we maintain that and grow that as the population grows?'
- Iowa high school track & field highlights
- Shortage of high school officials in Iowa
- 83 percent of Minnesota high school seniors graduated in 2018
- These high school sports have the highest concussion rates
- Rochester Public Schools exceed state average for graduation rates
- 1st graduate of 2020: Mason City student with leukemia graduates high school from hospital bed