Iowa high school baseball and softball games begin Monday

MASON CITY, Iowa - After nearly two weeks of practice, Iowa high school baseball and softball teams may start having games Monday. The Hawkeye state will be the first state in the country to return to high school athletics.

Newman Catholic head baseball coach Alex Bohl said his team is excited to finally get back out on the diamond.

"They're excited to play, you can see it in the way they practice and the way they talk, we're excited and we're ready to play ball," he said.

The Knights will travel to Osage to take on the Green Devils.

New social distancing measures will be taken during games, and fans are asked to keep a safe distance. The Central Iowa Metropolitan League announced its guidelines for the upcoming season, affecting Mason City: https://www.kimt.com/content/news/New-rules-for-attending-high-school-baseball-and-softball-games-in-Mason-City-571052051.html