Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa health officials say there are 21 new cases in Iowa, including new one in Hancock Co.

The Iowa Department of Health said there are now 145 positive cases in the state.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 10:59 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:14 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa - The state of Iowa announced Wednesday there are 21 new positive cases of the Coronavirus, including a new one in Hancock County.

That brings the total in Hancock County to 3. 

The Iowa Department of Health said there are now 145 positive cases in the state. 

There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:

• Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain and clouds this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Donation box for those in need

Image

Strikers bowling alley offering free grab and go meals

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain to come this week

Image

Comparing Coronavirus to history

Image

How restaurants are playing it safe with takeout food

Image

Sean Weather 3/24 2

Image

Dr. Brian McDonough talks Coronavirus

Image

Rochester Honkers remain hopeful for season to start on time

Image

MC Chamber of Commerce supporting local business

Community Events