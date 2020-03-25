Iowa health officials say there are 21 new cases in Iowa, including new one in Hancock Co.

DES MOINES, Iowa - The state of Iowa announced Wednesday there are 21 new positive cases of the Coronavirus, including a new one in Hancock County.
That brings the total in Hancock County to 3.
The Iowa Department of Health said there are now 145 positive cases in the state.
There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:
• Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
• Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
• Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
• Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
