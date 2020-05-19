Iowa health officials say nursing home staff testing will be held Wednesday, Thursday in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - More information has been released about a temporary Covid-19 testing site in Cerro Gordo County.
State health officials said Tuesday that the site is being opened by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) the Iowa National Guard.
“Tests at the site are appointment only and are supported by the long-term care testing strike teams initiative the state is standing up to test nursing home staff,” the press release said.
You can find more information below:
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
IDPH Testing Strike Team to test nursing home staff working in Cerro Gordo County
North Iowa Events Center / Fairgrounds
3700 4th Street SW
Mason City, IA
10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ***Note: this is not a TestIowa.com site***
Thursday, May 21, 2020
IDPH Testing Strike Team to test nursing home staff working in Cerro Gordo County
North Iowa Events Center / Fairgrounds
3700 4th Street SW
Mason City, IA
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
***Note: this is not a TestIowa.com site***
