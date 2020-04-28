As Iowa loosens restrictions in 77 of its 99 counties starting Friday, health officials released more guidelines regarding restaurants and farmers’ markets.
The guidelines include the following:
For restaurants
- 50 percent of normal capacity is allowed.
- No more than 6 people at a table.
- Arrange seating to provide a minimum of 6 feet between tables.
- No self-service buffets or salad bars.
- No seating at bar areas.
- Encourage a reservation-only system.
- All employees must be screened before each shift.
- Those in contact with diners should wear masks and stations should be staggered.
For farmers’ markets
- Vendors should consider cashless options.
- A required six feet minimum between vendors.
- Vendors can only sell farm products and food.
- No entertainment or social activities allowed.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that 77 of Iowa’s counties can choose to re-open restaurants, fitness centers, retails stores and religious gatherings.
Counties that have the option to re-open include much of north Iowa, including Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Worth, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Butler, Chickasaw, Wright and Winneshiek.
Related Content
- Iowa health officials announce safety measures as restaurants prepare to re-open
- Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
- How restaurants manage takeout safety
- Iowa public health officials tackle vaping health concerns
- Iowa DOT road announcements
- Iowa health officials announce 2 more Coronavirus-related deaths, 66 new cases
- Iowa coronavirus update: Health officials announce biggest 1-day jump with 389 new cases
- Iowa health officials announce biggest single-day jump in Coronavirus cases
- DNR officials remind hunters of safety measures after dog shoots hunter
- After Central Iowa gun store robbery, local gun dealers discuss safety measures