Iowa health officials announce safety measures as restaurants prepare to re-open

As Iowa loosens restrictions in 77 of its 99 counties starting Friday, health officials released more guidelines regarding restaurants and farmers’ markets.

The guidelines include the following:

For restaurants

50 percent of normal capacity is allowed.

No more than 6 people at a table.

Arrange seating to provide a minimum of 6 feet between tables.

No self-service buffets or salad bars.

No seating at bar areas.

Encourage a reservation-only system.

All employees must be screened before each shift.

Those in contact with diners should wear masks and stations should be staggered.

For farmers’ markets

Vendors should consider cashless options.

A required six feet minimum between vendors.

Vendors can only sell farm products and food.

No entertainment or social activities allowed.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday that 77 of Iowa’s counties can choose to re-open restaurants, fitness centers, retails stores and religious gatherings.

Counties that have the option to re-open include much of north Iowa, including Cerro Gordo, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Worth, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, Butler, Chickasaw, Wright and Winneshiek.