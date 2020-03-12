Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health says it is not at this point recommending the cancellation of planned events or mass gatherings.

“Iowa has not identified community spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) at this time, and absent community spread or additional guidance from our federal partners, we aren't making any recommendations to cancel events,” says Dr. Caitlin Pedati, IDPH medical director and state epidemiologist. “This is, however, a very fluid situation and we urge the public to closely monitor messaging from the Iowa Department of Public Health for updated guidance.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that event organizers prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks and have contingency plans in place. The CDC guidance for mass gatherings can be found here.

The CDC is also urging older adults and those with chronic health conditions to stay away from others who are sick, limit close contact with others in general, avoid crowds, and wash their hands often.