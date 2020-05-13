HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - Iowa health officials said Wednesday a coronavirus outbreak has been confirmed in Howard County.
The outbreak was at Upper Iowa Beef in Lime Springs.
Howard County has 12 confirmed positive cases.
Related Content
- Iowa health officials: Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Howard County
- Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak
- Iowa health officials NOT recommending event cancellations due to COVID-19
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- \Minnesota officials confirm outbreak of deer-killing disease
- Helicopter crash in Howard County
- Howard County burglar gets probation
- COVID-19 case confirmed in Pottawattamie County
- Iowa identifies 2 nursing homes hit with COVID-19 outbreaks
- Worker from Congo dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Iowa plant
Scroll for more content...