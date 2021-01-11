Iowa has given out almost 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa – Nearly 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the state of Iowa so far.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) says the 96,686 doses they’ve administered puts the state among the nation’s leaders. The latest vaccination figures can now be found Monday, Wednesday, and Friday by clicking here.

“We are working to bring a more robust and dynamic dashboard of our vaccine progress online in the coming weeks. Iowans can expect to see additional data points that will clearly illustrate the progress we are making in vaccinating Iowans,” says Kelly Garcia, IDPH interim director.

Coronavirus shots are currently being administered to populations in the Phase 1A category; health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term care facilities. IDPH says that will expand in the coming weeks to further reach Iowans in the next priority groups.

“We know Iowans are eager to learn of the progress we are making in the vaccine effort, and we are committed to sharing information as we work through the stage of vaccinating this initial priority population. Stabilizing our health care system is paramount in our fight against COVID-19,” says Garcia.

To see the CDC vaccine information for other states, click here.

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has administered 147,645 doses of coronavirus vaccine so far.